Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second cricket Test between India and the West Indies here on Saturday. K L Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13

Mayank Agarwal c Cornwall b Holder 55 Chesteshwar Pujara c Brooks b Cornwall 6

Virat Kohli c Hamilton b Holder 76 Ajinkya Rahane c Hamilton b Roach 24

Hanuma Vihari c Roach b Holder 111 Rishabh Pant b Holder 27

Ravindra Jadeja c Bravo b Cornwall 16 Ishant Sharma c Hetmyer b Brathwaite 57

Mohammed Shami c Hamilton b Cornwall 0 Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (B-11, LB-19, W-1) 31 Total: (all out in 140.1 overs) 416

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-46, 3-115, 4-164, 5-202, 6-264, 7-302, 8-414, 9-416, 10-416 Bowling: Kemar Roach 30-9-77-1, Shannon Gabriel 21-4-74-0, Jason Holder

32.1-9-77-5, Rahkeem Cornwall 41-10-105-3, Roston Chase 14-4-45-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-0 -8-1.

