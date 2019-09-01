BCA polls: Sinha named electoral officer

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has named former Gujarat state election commissioner Varesh Sinha as the electoral officer for its polls. The BCA is now also a fully compliant association, as per the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA).

"Former state chief secretary Varesh Sinha, the 1977 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre is appointed as the electoral officer as per the BCCI norms," the cricket body said in a statement issued here. Sinha earlier also served as the state election commissioner, it said.

The BCA said it is now a fully compliant association and its new Constitution has been approved by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, which is running the Indian cricket. The BCA's Constitution is also registered with the charity commissioner's office, it added.

The CoA earlier asked all the state associations to incorporate the Lodha panel reforms into their Constitution to become a complaint association. It has also asked the state associations to complete the election process by the second week of September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)