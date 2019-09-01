Pina powers Brewers past Cubs

Manny Pina drove in a pair of runs in the first inning, and that was all the Milwaukee Brewers needed for a 2-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Five Brewers pitchers combined to throw the six-hit shutout, with right-hander Junior Guerra (8-4) credited with the victory after tossing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Milwaukee evened the three-game series at one win apiece.

The Cubs' only extra-base hit came off the bat of starting pitcher Cole Hamels (7-5), who doubled with one out in the fifth. Anthony Rizzo added a pair of singles in his return from a five-game absence because of tightness in his back. Brewers starter Zach Davies allowed four hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings before drawing the early hook from manager Craig Counsell. He walked one and struck out two.

Hamels gave up two runs on five hits in six innings. He walked three and fanned seven. Josh Hader recorded the final five outs for the Brewers to notch his 27th save. He struck out two, including a game-ending strikeout against Addison Russell.

Milwaukee did not waste any time grabbing its lead. The Brewers loaded the bases with one out for Pina, who knocked a two-run single to shallow center field. The hit scored Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich. Chicago had a chance to snap the shutout in the sixth. The Cubs loaded the bases with two outs for Russell, who hit a ground ball to the pitcher's mound. The ball deflected off the glove of Guerra, who quickly chased it down and flipped a throw to first base to end the inning.

Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia prevented another Cubs' attempt at a comeback bid in the eighth. Rizzo blistered a line drive over the head of Hader, but Arcia raced to his left and made a diving catch in the grass beyond second base. The shortstop playfully rested on his stomach for several moments to catch his breath. The Cubs fell 2 1/2 games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central with a month to go. The Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

