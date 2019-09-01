Sports News Roundup: Kyrgios goes quietly into the New York night; Zverev secures spot in U.S. Open last 16

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB notebook: Indians' Naquin (ACL tear) out for season

Cleveland Indians outfielder Tyler Naquin tore his right ACL when he crashed into the fence while making a spectacular catch Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. An MRI taken after the 4-0 loss confirmed the injury, and Naquin will miss the rest of the season. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

NFL cuts roundup: Notes from every team as rosters trim to 53

With the NFL's mandatory 53-man roster limit set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, here is a list of the most noteworthy cuts from each team: Arizona Cardinals: Despite playing in 16 games with eight starts in his first two NFL seasons, wide receiver Chad Williams was cut by Arizona. A third-round pick out of Grambling State in 2017, Williams had 202 yards and a touchdown in his career. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals also cut receiver Pharoh Cooper. With veterans Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Crabtree and Damiere Byrd, along with second-year pro-Christian Kirk and rookie KeeSean Johnson, the Cardinals carry a stacked receiving corps.

Kyrgios goes quietly into the New York night

Nick Kyrgios was a lightning rod for controversy at the U.S. Open this week but the fiery Australian was subdued after a third-round loss on Saturday and walked away quietly from the year's final Grand Slam. Kyrgios did deliver a one-word jab at a line judge early in his straight-sets loss to Russian Andrey Rublev but otherwise steered clear of any of the sort of drama that he made headlines for earlier in the week.

Nadal breezes into U.S. Open fourth round

Rafael Nadal cruised into the U.S. Open fourth round with a business-like 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Chung Hyeon on Saturday. The three-times champion took control of the match when he broke the South Korean's serve in the first set to grab a 4-2 lead and never looked back on a sunsoaked Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Gauff loses match but learns lessons from Osaka

Coco Gauff's U.S. Open came to an abrupt end under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday but the 15-year-old said she would leave New York a better player after falling to world number one Naomi Osaka. Backed by lively support from the packed home crowd, the young American was clearly overmatched against the defending champion, who needed just over an hour to book her ticket to the fourth round.

Medvedev fined for $9,000 for Friday night antics

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev was fined $9,000 on Saturday for a slew of offenses during his third-round win over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Friday night. The fine brings the temperamental Medvedev's tally up to $19,000 through his first three matches at Flushing Meadows.

Second jockey dies in Australia in space of two days

Australia's horse racing community has been left reeling after the death of a second jockey from a fall within two days. Melanie Tyndall died after she fell during a race in Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory on Saturday, the Darwin Turf Club said https://darwinturfclub.org.au/media-release-vale-melanie-tyndall in a statement on their website. Federer, Serena seek U.S. Open quarter-final berths on day seven

Roger Federer will try to avoid a second consecutive fourth-round exit from the U.S. Open when he returns to action on Sunday while Serena Williams resumes her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Federer, who wilted in hot and humid conditions last year when he fell to Australian John Millman in the last 16, will kick off the day session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium against Belgian 15th seed David Goffin.

Andreescu topples Wozniacki to reach fourth round

Canadian Bianca Andreescu brushed aside Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday to reach the last 16 in her U.S. Open main draw debut and now faces her toughest test yet in the form of net-rushing qualifier Taylor Townsend. Andreescu, who has already won titles at Indian Wells and Toronto during an injury-hit 2019 season, beat twice finalist Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to remain undefeated in completed matches since early March.

Zverev secures spot in U.S. Open last 16

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time with a 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(3) win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene on Saturday. Zverev, who is the next highest seeded player left in the bottom half of the draw after Rafa Nadal, won six of the last seven points in the final-set tiebreak to close out the win.

