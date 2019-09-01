International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Alpine skiing-Spanish former skiier Fernandez Ocha reported missing

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 01-09-2019 14:39 IST
Alpine skiing-Spanish former skiier Fernandez Ocha reported missing

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spanish Olympic medallist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa has been reported missing for over a week, the national police said.

A statement from Spain's police force on Saturday said former alpine skier Fernandez Ocha, 56, was last seen on Aug. 23 in the district of Aravaca in Madrid.

Fernandez Ocha competed in four Winter Olympic games between 1980 and 1992 and became the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Games when she earned bronze in the slalom in Albertville, France in 1992.

Also Read: Bihar: 6 gets life imprisonment for killing woman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019