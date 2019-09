Alpine skiing-Spanish former skiier Fernandez Ocha reported missing

Spanish Olympic medallist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa has been reported missing for over a week, the national police said.

A statement from Spain's police force on Saturday said former alpine skier Fernandez Ocha, 56, was last seen on Aug. 23 in the district of Aravaca in Madrid.

Fernandez Ocha competed in four Winter Olympic games between 1980 and 1992 and became the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Games when she earned bronze in the slalom in Albertville, France in 1992.

