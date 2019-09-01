Bodybuilder from Chennai gets Arjuna Award

Bodybuilder S Bhaskaran, who has been conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, feels it would provide a fillip to the sport. The Chennai-based Bhaskaran, who won the Asian championship and the world championship in Thailand last year, was felicitated by the Indian Body Builder Federation (IBBF) here on Saturday.

He said the award was recognition of his hard work and would also benefit the sport. The 41-year-old became the first bodybuilder to win the Arjuna award since T Pauly in 1999.

Bhaskaran thanked his family and mother for helping him achieve his dreams and the IBBF for its support. He also hoped the future generation of bodybuilders would get recognition.

IBBF president Chethan Pathare was also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)