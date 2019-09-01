Cricket Highlights: India Vs West Indies

The following are the top/expected stories at 1705 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES *Report of Day 3 of second Test between India and West Indies.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-SHOOT-YASHASWINI Yashaswini shoots down gold, secures 9th Olympic quota for India

Rio de Janerio, Sep 1 (PTI) An authoritative Yashaswini Singh Deswal secured India's ninth Olympic quota in style, upstaging the women's 10m air pistol's numero uno shooter Olena Kostevych of Ukraine for a gold in the ISSF World Cup here.

SPO-LD IND Bumrah's hat-trick, Vihari's maiden ton leave India on cusp of sweep

Kingston, Sep 1 (PTI) The incomparable Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to pick a Test hat-trick after Hanuma Vihari's maiden ton, powering the visitors to a commanding position in the second match against the West Indies here.

SPO-IND-VIHARI Vihari dedicates maiden ton to late father, thanks Ishant for helping him keep his word

Kingston, Sep 1 (PTI) India's Hanuma Vihari dedicated his maiden Test ton to his late father, keeping a promise he made to himself right after he lost one of his favourites 13 years ago.

SPO-HARBHAJAN-BUMRAH Bumrah will be indebted to Virat just like I am grateful to Ramesh: Harbhajan

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Harbhajan Singh believes Jasprit Bumrah will forever remain indebted to Virat Kohli's "gut feeling", which got him the hat-trick, just like he is grateful to Sadagopan Ramesh for an incredible catch at forward short-leg 18 summers ago.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR

Sharma slips but stays in contention for PGA Tour card Newburgh (USA), Sep 1 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma ground it out for an even par 72 that kept him in contention for a PGA Tour card despite dropping from tied third to tied 10th in the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

SPO-IND-TRAINER

Former NZ rugby league trainer Nick Webb tops Team India trainer's shortlist New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Nick Webb, who has worked with New Zealand women's cricket team and Auckland-based rugby league outfit Warriors, has topped the three-man shortlist for the Indian cricket team's strength and conditioning coach's job.

SPO-IND-BUMRAH-KOHLI

I owe my hat-trick to captain: Bumrah Kingston, Sep 1 (PTI) "I owe my hat-trick to the captain," Jasprit Bumrah told an enamoured Virat Kohli after blowing away the West Indies with his heady cocktail of line and length, pace and bounce.

SPO-IND-REIFER

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer disappointed with batting against India Kingston, Sep 1 (PTI) West Indies coach Floyd Reifer was left crestfallen after another batting collapse saw the hosts struggle to 87 for seven on the second day of the second Test against India here.

SPO-ATP-MUKUND

Double runner-up finish for Mukund at Baotou Challenger Baotou (China), Sep 1 (PTI) In a career-best performance, upcoming Indian tennis player Sasi Kumar Mukund ended runner-up in both singles and doubles at the Baotou Challenger, here on Sunday.

SPO-SAFF-U15-GOALS

Technique, speed of thought behind India scoring 28 goals in 5 games: coach Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Technique and speed of thought are behind India scoring 28 goals in five matches during their triumphant campaign in the SAFF U-15 Championship, according to its head coach Bibiano Fernandes.

SPO-DULEEP

Avesh Khan hits maiden fifty, denies India Green lead Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) Avesh Khan hogged the limelight with his maiden first class half-century in an incredible rearguard action as India Red and India Green set up the Duleep Trophy title clash against each other after playing out a draw, here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-KAPUR

Kapur signs off tied 10th at Indonesia Open Jakarta, Sept 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Shiv Kapur finished the week with a two-under 70 to sign off Tied-10th at the Bank BRI Indonesia Open here on Sunday.

