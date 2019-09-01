FC Goa part ways with Kattimani, Chettri

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Sunday mutually agreed to the termination of contracts of custodian Laxmikant Kattimani and defender Nirmal Chettri. The Goan goalkeeper made 39 appearances for the Gaurs over five seasons and was a part of the club since its inception and played a crucial role in the 2015 campaign, which saw the Gaurs reach the final, a media release said.

Nirmal, on the other hand, joined FC Goa in 2018 after impressing for Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United. He, however, made only one appearance for the Gaurs during the 2018/19 season.

