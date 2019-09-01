HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): 1632 BARTY UPSET BY WANG IN STRAIGHT SETS

Second seed Ash Barty lost 6-2 6-4 to China's 18th seed Wang Qiang, who advanced to her first Grand Slam quarter-final by dispatching the French Open champion in 82 minutes. Wang claimed victory on her third match point after Barty had saved two on her own serve, but 39 unforced errors by the Australian, who did not convert a single breakpoint, saw her make an earlier than expected exit in New York.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK Play began on Sunday in cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius (71.6°F) and a forecast high of 25C, with rain expected later in the day.

