Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 1

---- NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Luck calls Colts career 'the honor of a lifetime' Andrew Luck thanked Colts fans for their support in a heartfelt letter that appeared in a full-page ad Sunday in The Indianapolis Star. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-LUCK, Field Level Media -- Texans-Dolphins blockbuster trade official A trade sending tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Miami Dolphins to the Houston Texans became official on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-MIA-TUNSIL-TRADE, Field Level Media -- WR Bryant targets mid-October return to NFL Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant hopes to resume his NFL career next month. FOOTBALL-NFL-BRYANT, Field Level Media -- Bears sign G Whitehair to a 5-year extension The Chicago Bears signed guard Cody Whitehair to a five-year extension through the 2024 season on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-WHITEHAIR-EXTENSION, Field Level Media -- Dolphins ship LB Alonso to Saints The Miami Dolphins continued dealing starters on their depth chart, sending linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-NO-ALONSO Field Level Media -- Chiefs reunite RB McCoy with Reid Released by the Buffalo Bills, running back LeSean McCoy will rejoin Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs. McCoy played for Reid as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. FOOTBALL-NFL-KCC-MCCOY, Field Level Media -- Chargers give RB Gordon permission to seek trade Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon received permission to seek a trade. FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-GORDON, Field Level Media -- NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:15 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ----

NCAAF No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Houston, Sunday Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts leads Oklahoma against Houston in the season opener for both teams in Norman, Okla. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OU-UH, expect ASAP after 8 p.m. ET game, Field Level Media -- New Mexico coach Davie recovering from 'serious medical incident' New Mexico coach Bob Davie is recovering from what the school initially called "a serious medical incident." FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UNM-DAVIE, Field Level Media ---- MLB Twins place RHP Gibson on IL Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson was placed on the injured list with colitis. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-GIBSON, Field Level Media -- Yankees recall OF Frazier Clint Frazer was recalled by the New York Yankees on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-FRAZIER, Field Level Media -- Brewers designate RHP Jeffress for assignment One year after an All-Star season with Milwaukee, the Brewers designated struggling right-hander Jeremy Jeffress for assignment on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-JEFFRESS_DFA, Field Level Media -- Cubs scratch Darvish due to forearm tightness The Chicago Cubs scratched Yu Darvish from his start Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers due to tightness in his right forearm. BASEBALL-MLB-CHI-DARVISH-SCRATCHED, Field Level Media --

Indians' Carrasco: 'I never felt any negative thoughts' The Cleveland Indians activated right-hander Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day injured list on Sunday, three months after he was diagnosed with leukemia. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-CARRASCO-RETURNS, Field Level Media -- Sunday MLB coverage: Cincinnati at St. Louis (G1) 1:05 p.m. Oakland at N.Y. Yankees 1:05 p.m. Houston at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Cleveland at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Miami at Washington 1:35 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 1:05 p.m. Seattle at Texas 3:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado 3:10 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Boston at L.A. Angels 4:07 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Atlanta 5:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis (G2) 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m. -- MLB roundup Capsule recaps of all games Sunday, combined in a single story. BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP, expect multiple version, Field Level Media ---- NBA Team USA tops Czechs 88-67 in FIBA World Cup opener Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points and Harrison Barnes added 14 to lead Team USA to an 88-67 win over the Czech Republic in the opening game of the FIBA World Cup on Sunday in Shanghai, China. BASKETBALL-NBA-WORLD-CUP, Field Level Media ---- AUTO RACING

Cup Series at Darlington Coverage of the Bojangles Southern 500. AUTORACING-NASCAR-BOJANGLES500, Field Level Media ---- GOLF LPGA: Cambia Classic Coverage of the LPGA Cambia Classic in Portland. GOLF-LPGA-CAMBIA, Field Level Media McIlroy loses in playoff at European Masters Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Rory McIlroy and three others Sunday at the European Masters in Crans Montana, Switzerland. GOLF-EPGA-EURPOEAN-MASTERS, Field Level Media ---- TENNIS

U.S. Open Coverage of ATP and WTA play at the US Open in New York. TENNIS-WTA/ATP-USAOPEN, expect by 8:30 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ---- ESPORTS (Select clients. Contact sales for more information) Event coverage: CS:GO -- StarLadder Berlin Major 2019 Madden NFL 20 Classic (Arlington, Texas) Fortnite Champions Series: Week 3, Round 3 Sprout bring back 'denis' to replace 'mirbit' Sprout wasted no time replacing Sabit "mirbit" Coktasar, welcoming Denis "denis" Howell back to the CS:GO organization on Sunday. ESPORTS-CSGO-SPROUT-DENIS, Field Level Media ----

