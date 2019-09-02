International Development News
Athletics-Van Niekerk rules out World Championship defence

Reuters Doha
Updated: 02-09-2019 17:10 IST
World record holder Wayde van Niekerk said he would not defend his 400-meters title at this month's World Championships in Doha as he has yet to recover from a knee injury.

The Olympic champion suffered the injury while playing a charity touch rugby game in October 2017 and has not raced internationally since. The 27-year-old South African recently returned to training after enduring a number of setbacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

