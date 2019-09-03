Scoreboard at the end of the second Test between India and West Indies. Scoreboard

India 1st Innings 416 West Indies 1st Innings 117

India 2nd Innings 168/4 decl West Indies 2nd Innings (target 468)

John Campbell c Kohli b Shami 16 Kraigg Brathwaite c Pant b Ishant 3

Darren Bravo retd hurt 23 Shamarh Brooks run out (Kohli) 50

Roston Chase lbw Jadeja 12 Shimron Hetmyer c Mayank Agarwal b Ishant 1

Jermaine Blackwood c Pant b Bumrah 38 Jason Holder (c) b Ravindra Jadeja 39

Jahmar Hamilton c Rahul b Ravindra Jadeja 0 Rahkeem Cornwall c Pant b Shami 1

Kemar Roach c Pant b Shami 5 Shannon Gabriel not out 0

Extras (b 14, lb 2, w 5, nb 1, p 0) 22 Total (All out in 59.5 Overs) 210

Fall of Wickets: 1-9, 2-37, 3-97, 4-98, 5-159, 6-177, 7-177, 8-180, 9-206 Bowlers: Ishant 12-3-37-2, Bumrah 11-4-31-1, Shami 16-2-65-3, Jadeja 19.5-4-58-3, Vihari 1-0-3-0.

