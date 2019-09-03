UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rafinha joins Celta, Sevilla sign Hernandez on Spanish deadline day

Barcelona winger Rafinha Alcantara extended his contract by a year then joined Celta Vigo on loan on Monday, Spain's transfer deadline day.

The Brazilian's deal was set to expire at the end of the season so the Catalans renewed it to stop him leaving for free next year. Earlier Sevilla signed Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, 31, from West Ham United on a three-year deal for around eight million pounds ($9.82 million).

The former Manchester United striker was joined by Girona goalkeeper Bono on loan at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Chelsea winger Kenedy joined Getafe on a season-loan loan deal.

The Brazilian, 23, played at Newcastle United last season on loan, appearing 28 times and scoring one goal. Kenedy featured in pre-season for Chelsea but could not break into Frank Lampard's squad and will instead help Getafe in their La Liga and Europa League campaigns.

Chelsea also loaned left back Baba Rahman to promoted side Real Mallorca for the season, after he signed a contract extension until 2022. Real Madrid signed Paris St. Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan, while selling the French champions Keylor Navas.

Valencia loaned Jason Remeseiro to Getafe and signed Sporting Lisbon right back Thierry Correia for 12 million euros ($13.37 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)