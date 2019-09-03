International Development News
Rugby-Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup

Reuters Tokyo
Updated: 03-09-2019 19:28 IST
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan: Forwards (17): John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Fraser Brown, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson

Backs (14): Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Pete Horne, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor.

COUNTRY : Japan
