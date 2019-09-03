HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (times GMT):

1801 SVITOLINA STROLLS INTO SEMI-FINALS

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian woman to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open with a superb 6-4 6-4 victory over Johanna Konta. The 24-year-old, winner of all four of her previous meetings with Konta, extended her dominance over the Briton by wrapping up the match in 99 minutes.

READ MORE

Pantomime villain Medvedev fuelled by New York hate

Medvedev to face Wawrinka in Day Nine U.S. Open action U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday

Relentless Rafa knocks Cilic out of U.S. Open Andreescu ends Townsend's run to reach U.S. Open quarters

Schwartzman upsets misfiring Zverev to reach quarters Berrettini beats Rublev to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Defending champion Osaka falls to Bencic at U.S. Open Lesson learned, Osaka moves on after U.S. Open loss

Mertens ends Ahn's Cinderella run at the U.S. Open Vekic tops Goerges to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

1618 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

Play began under a sunny sky with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) and a forecast high of 27C.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina was up against Briton Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiss Stan Wawrinka takes on Russia's Daniil Medvedev later. In the evening, Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title when she plays Wang Qiang. Five-times champion Roger Federer then squares off against Grigor Dimitrov.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)