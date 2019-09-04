International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

World anti-doping body says it will not appeal Coleman decision

PTI Paris
Updated: 04-09-2019 18:08 IST
World anti-doping body says it will not appeal Coleman decision

Paris, Sep 4 (AFP) The World Anti-Doping Agency said Wednesday it would not appeal a decision by US anti-doping chiefs to clear sprinter Christian Coleman of alleged doping violations. US sprinter Coleman, the fastest man over 100m this year, had faced a potential two-year suspension after drug-testers reported they were unable to locate him on three separate occasions in a 12-month period.

However the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dropped the case after determining that the time-frame exceeded the specified one-year period. "WADA will not be appealing this decision," the world agency told AFP.

Coleman's whereabouts failures were recorded on June 6 last year, on January 16 this year and April 26. However Coleman successfully argued that the first missed case should have been backdated to the first day of that quarter -- April 1, 2018 -- meaning the three failures fell outside the required 12-month period. (AFP) ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019