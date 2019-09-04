Subroto Cup U-17 Girls: Bangladesh, Manipuri record emphatic wins to enter final

Defending champions Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Pratisthan (BKSP) thrashed Tamil Nadu's Govt. Girls High School 5-0 to set up a summit clash with Manipur's Nilmani English School in Subroto Cup U-17 Girls tournament here on Wednesday. Nilmani English School beat Assam's Simbargaon High School 4-0 in the other semifinals.

In the first semifinals, Aklima Khatun opened the scoring on the 7th minute before Bangladesh raced to a five-goal lead by the 20th minute, following a four-goal haul within a space of six minutes, thus effectively putting the game beyond Tamil Nadu's reach. In the second semifinals, three goals in five minutes towards the end of the first half saw Nilmani English School go into half-time with a three-goal cushion, before adding a fourth one near the hour mark.

Krida Shiksha Pratisthan will face off Nilmani English School on Friday at the Ambedkar Stadium for the final. The complete results are as follows:

Semi-Final 1: Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan – 5 (Aklima Khatun 7’, Unnoti Khatun 14’, Surma Zannat 17’, Sapna Rani 19’, 20’) bt. Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Tamil Nadu – 0 Semi-Final 2: Nilmani English School, Manipur – 4 (Hoineihat 34’, Babina 35’, Kipgen 39’, Kim Langel 55’) bt. Simbargaon High School, Assam - 0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)