Canucks sign LW Goldobin to one-year contract

The Vancouver Canucks re-signed restricted free agent forward Nikolay Goldobin on Wednesday to a one-year contract worth $900,000. "Nikolay is a gifted offensive player who has shown good chemistry with some of our other younger players," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. "He has taken steps to round out his game and we're excited to see continued improvement from him this season."

Goldobin recorded seven goals and 20 assists in 63 games with Vancouver last season. The 23-year-old Russian has collected 19 goals and 27 assists in 124 career contests with the San Jose Sharks and Canucks. The left wing was a first-round pick (27th overall) of the Sharks in 2014.

The signing of Goldobin leaves restricted free agent forward Brock Boeser as the lone unsigned Canucks player heading into training camp next week.

