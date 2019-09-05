Broncos rename stadium 'Empower Field at Mile High'

The Denver Broncos officially renamed their stadium Empower Field at Mile High on Wednesday, ending a period of more than a year without a naming-rights sponsor. The team announced the deal, which is subject to approval by the Metropolitan Football Stadium District and covers 21 years through 2039.

The venue had previously been called Broncos Stadium at Mile High since June of 2018, following the bankruptcy of former naming-rights sponsor Sports Authority. Sports Authority's name remained on the building for two years after the company's 2016 closure, before signs were taken down in January of 2018. The stadium, which debuted in 2001, was originally called Invesco Field at Mile High before Sports Authority bought naming rights in 2011.

A Denver-based company, Empower is the nation's second-largest retirement plan provider.

