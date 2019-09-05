Scoreboard of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan

The scoreboard on the first day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday: Afghanistan first innings

I Zadran c Mahmudullah b Taijul 21 I Janat b Taijul 9

R Shah c Soumya b Nayeem 102 H Shahidi c Soumya b Mahmudullah 14

A Afghan not out 88 M Nabi b Nayeem 0

A Zazai not out 35 Extras: (lb-1, nb-1) 2

Total: (5 wickets, 96 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-48, 3- 77, 4-197, 5-197

Bowling: Taijul 31-4-73-2, Shakib 17-1-50-0, Mehidy 22-4-59-0, Nayeem 13-0-43-2, Mahmudullah 4-0-9-1, Soumya 4-0-26-0, Mominul 4-0-9-0, Mosaddek 1-0-1-0. AFP PDS PDS

