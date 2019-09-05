Unbeaten USA routs Japan at FIBA World Cup

Team USA completed a 3-0 first-round sweep at the FIBA World Cup with a 98-45 thumping of Japan on Thursday in Shanghai, China. Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 20 points for the Americans, who jumped out to a 13-0 lead and were never threatened.

Kemba Walker added 15 points and eight assists and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and eight rebounds. Joe Harris and Donovan Mitchell each chipped in 10 points. Team USA led 23-9 after the first quarter, 56-23 at halftime and 84-31 entering the fourth quarter. The U.S. squad shot 48.1 percent from the field and held Japan to just 27.4 percent shooting, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Japan, which had more turnovers (18) than made field goals (17), was led by Yudai Baba with 18 points. Team USA had already clinched a first-place finish in Group E. The Czech Republic also advanced to the second round at 2-1, while Turkey (1-2) and Japan (0-3) were eliminated.

The Americans and Czechs join Brazil (3-0) and Greece (2-1) in Group K for the second round. Team USA next faces Greece and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday in Shenzhen.

