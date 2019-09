Dhakshineshwar Suresh enters semis Chennai, Sep 5 (PTI): Top-seed Dhakshineshwar Suresh beat Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy 6-1, 7-6 (2) on Thursday to reach the men's singles semifinal of the eNoah iSolution AITA national series tennis tournament at MPTA @KTC-OMR here. In another match, eighth-seeded Deepak Senthil was taken to three sets by qualifier Pagalavan, before winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Bharath Nishop Kumaran and Prithvi Sekhar also secured semifinal berths, with straight set wins. Results: Men's singles-Quarterfinals: Dhakshineswar Suresh beat Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy 6-1, 7-6(2); Bharath Nishop Kumaran beat Siddharth Reddy 6-1, 6-1; Deepak Senthil Kumar bt Pagalavan 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Prithvi Sekhar bt Kavin Masilamani 7-6(4), 6-4..

