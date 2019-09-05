Astros' Sanchez to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Houston Astros right-hander Aaron Sanchez will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery next week, general manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters on Thursday. Sanchez last pitched on Aug. 20. When he was initially sidelined, the club said he had a sore right pectoral muscle. It isn't clear when Sanchez's pitching shoulder became an issue, but Luhnow said the Astros would release more information after the procedure.

Sanchez was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the July 31 trade deadline with the hope he would fit into a rotation led by Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and fellow recent acquisition Zack Greinke. Sanchez, 27, is 2-0 with a 4.82 ERA in four starts with Houston. He pitched six no-hit innings against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 3 as part of a combined no-hitter in his club debut.

After a solid second start against the Baltimore Orioles, Sanchez struggled in his next two starts. He served up five homers and allowed nine runs in just 7 2/3 innings in the two no-decisions. Meanwhile, Luhnow said that star outfielder George Springer should return early next week from a mild concussion. Springer has carted off the field during Tuesday's game after hitting his head against the wall while making a catch on Ryan Braun's shot to center against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Springer is batting .297 with 30 homers and 78 RBIs in 105 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)