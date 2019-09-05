Falcons OL McGary to be active for season opener

Atlanta Falcons rookie offensive lineman Kaleb McGary could start Sunday's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings, just five weeks after undergoing a heart procedure. Head coach Dan Quinn said the first-round pick (31st overall) will be on the active roster, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constutition.

McGary, 24, had a cardiac ablation on July 31, a procedure designed to correct heart rhythm issues. He was cleared to return to practice last week and played in the preseason finale against Jacksonville last Thursday. Quinn is still deciding who will start at right tackle in the opener, with McGary and 2018 undrafted rookie Matt Gono both listed with the first team on Atlanta's depth chart.

The 6-foot-6, 306-pound McGary played his college ball at Washington and twice was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He also won the 2018 Morris Trophy as the conference's top offensive lineman.

