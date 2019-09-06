Falcons WR Jones 'trying to be out there' Sunday

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones did not play in the preseason and said he is "trying to be ready" to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, but stopped short of saying he would be on the field in Minneapolis. "As far as me, what I'm doing, I'm getting me ready to go," Jones said. "There's no if he will play, not going to play."

Jones and the Falcons have been negotiating toward a new contract for months. Owner Arthur Blank said in March the team wanted a deal done before training camp. General manager Thomas Dimitroff set a goal of the start of the season -- which is Sunday. Jones, 30, on Thursday offered no updates. His approach this week is to answer the phone if his agent needs him. Jones said his agent will keep him posted on contract news, and talk to him only if he needs Jones' input.

"When things have changed, he'll come to me," Jones said. "I've been at work. When I'm at work, I don't be on my phone. When I be up here at 6:15, 6:45, I'm here." Dimitroff said the Falcons fully expect Jones to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL when his contract is finalized. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed for $100 million over five years, pushing the price tag for top pass catchers to an all-time high.

Multiple outlets reported Thursday a deal between Jones and the Falcons was imminent. --Field Level Media

