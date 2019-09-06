Redskins RB Peterson possible healthy scratch

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson could be a healthy scratch for the first time in his career in Sunday's opener at the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Jay Gruden said Thursday a decision hadn't been made on how many backs will be active, or if Peterson -- who doesn't play special teams -- will be one of them. The decision also will depend on health elsewhere, with five Washington players either sitting out or limited in practice this week.

"We've got a lot of 'ifs' we've got to worry about," Gruden told reporters. "We're just going to go (out) tomorrow see who's active, see who can play, and then we'll make the determination come Sunday." Derrius Guice, a 2018 second-round pick who is healthy after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL, is slated to start. Chris Thompson is listed behind Peterson on the depth chart but is the team's top third-down back, with Wendell Smallwood the other back on the roster.

Peterson, 34, joined Washington after Guice's injury last August and rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while starting all 16 games, his most productive season since 2015. He re-signed with the Redskins on a one-year deal this offseason. One player working to get healthy enough to play in the opener is tight end Jordan Reed, who is recovering from his seventh known concussion dating back to college.

Reed practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day on Thursday but remains in concussion protocol. "He's been taking tests," Gruden said. "Now it's just a matter of how he does on though tests and then how he feels at night sleeping, in the morning when he wakes up and when he goes through the drills. Then he continues to pass the test and continues to progress then they'll allow him back on the field."

Reed, 29, has missed multiple games in all six of his NFL seasons, including 10 in 2017 and three last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)