Johnson undergoes knee surgery

World number three Dustin Johnson underwent knee surgery on Thursday but is expected to make a full recovery and will return to golf later this year, his management team said. A statement from Johnson's management said the former world number one had undergone a procedure in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to repair cartilage damage in his left knee.

"He is now resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery before returning to competition later this fall," the statement said. "The procedure is considered routine and similar in nature to his prior right knee surgery in December of 2011."

The statement said orthopedic surgeon Dr George Caldwell had carried out the procedure. Johnson, 35, endured a mixed 2018-2019 campaign, winning one tournament at the WGC-Mexico Championship, keeping alive a streak of winning at least one tournament a season since 2008.

He finished runner-up in two majors but struggled towards the end of the year, unable to post a top-10 finish in his last eight starts. He tied for last in the 30-man field at the TOUR Championship.

