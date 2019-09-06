Scoreboard at stumps on the second day: Bangladesh and Afghanistan

The scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Friday: Afghanistan first innings (overnight 271-5)

I Zadran c Mahmudullah b Taijul 21 I Janat b Taijul 9

R Shah c Soumya b Nayeem 102 H Shahidi c Soumya b Mahmudullah 14

A Afghan c Mushfiqur b Taijul 92 M Nabi b Nayeem 0

A Zazai b Taijul 41 R Khan c&b Mehidy 51

Q Ahmad c Mominul b Shakib 9 Y Ahmadzai c Soumya b Shakib 0

Z Khan not out 0 Extras (LB-1, NB-2) 3

Total (all out in 117 overs) 342 Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-48, 3-77, 4-197, 5-197, 6-278, 7-299, 8-322, 9-327, 10-342

Bowling: Taijul 41-5-116-4, Shakib 22-1-64-2, Mehidy 28-5-73-1, Nayeem 13-0-43-2, Mahmudullah 4-0-9-1, Soumya 4-0-26-0, Mominul 4-0-9-0, Mosaddek 1-0-1-0 Bangladesh first innings: Shadman Islam c Zazai b Ahmadzai 0

Soumya Sarkar lbw b Nabi 17 Liton Das b Rashid 33

Mominul Haque c Asghar b Nabi 52 Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Rashid 11

Mushfiqur Rahim c Zadran b Rashid 0 Mahmudullah Riyad b Rashid 7

Mosaddek Hossain not out 44 Mehidy Hasan b Qais 11

Taijul Islam not out 14 Extras: (B-4, LB-1) 5

Total (for 8 wickets in 67 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-38, 3-54, 4-88, 5-88, 6-104, 7-130, 8-146

Bowling: Ahmadzai 10-2-21-1, Nabi 22-6-53-2, Zahir 9-1-46-0, Rashid 18-3-47-4, Qais 8-2-22-1. AFP SSC SSC SSC

