Bharat Nishop Kumar upsets top-seed Dhakshineshwar Suresh Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI): Bharath Nishop Kumar rallied to beat top-seed Dhakshineshwar Suresh 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the men's singles semifinal of the eNOAH iSOLUTION AITA ranking tennis tournament at MPTA@KTC here on Friday. Bharath hit back superbly after being outplayed in the first set to take the next two to set up a final clash with Prithvi Sekar.

Prithvi Sekar defeated Deepak Senthil Kumar easily, winning 6-2, 6-3. The second-seeded duo of Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Prithvi Sekar beet third-seeds Mohammed Fahad and Ihsan Hussain 6-3, 6-3 to win the doubles title.

Scores: Men's singles - semifinals: Bharath Nishop Kumaran beat Dhakshineswar Suresh 1-6, 7-5, 6-4; Prithvi Sekhar beat Deepak Senthil Kumar 6-2, 6-3..

