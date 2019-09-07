Vikings WR Diggs questionable for opener vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Stefon Diggs is listed as questionable for the club's season-opening game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Diggs has been bothered by a hamstring injury. He sat out Wednesday's practice before being a limited participant the past two days.

Diggs set career highs last season with 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games. Also, cornerback Mike Hughes was ruled out with a knee injury.

Hughes is working his way back from an ACL tear sustained in Week 6 of last season. Tight end Tyler Conklin (ribs) is listed as questionable.

