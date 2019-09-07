Sports News Summary: More doubles history for Cabal and Farah with U.S. Open win

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. More doubles history for Cabal and Farah with U.S. Open win

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombians to win the U.S. Open men's doubles title on Friday, easing past Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-5 to underscore their status as tennis's dominant partnership. Just weeks after becoming the first Colombians to win a Grand Slam doubles title with an epic five-set victory at Wimbledon, Cabal and Farah were celebrating again after handing the Spanish/Argentine duo their first-ever defeat. Canada's pride Andreescu delivers on hype at Flushing Meadows

Clobbering her way past her semi-final opponent Belinda Bencic at Flushing Meadows on Thursday, 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu proved she is no longer an underdog. Andreescu's win over Bencic also meant she became the first Canadian woman to make the U.S. Open final, where she faces Serena Williams, who is chasing a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title. Report: Raiders WR Brown issues 'emotional apology,' might play Monday

Wide receiver Antonio Brown approached Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock while he was watching practice to initiate the exchange that led to the men being physically separated on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported Friday. According to ESPN, Brown was flanked by the team's captains on Friday morning when he opened a team meeting with an "emotional apology." Serena poised for multiple record-breaking U.S. Open final

Twenty years after an improbable run at the age of 17 to her maiden U.S. Open victory, Serena Williams is running out of records to break. Tantalizingly close to tying Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam titles, Williams is already tennis' undisputed GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in the eyes of her legions of adoring fans, with an ever-growing, odds-defying career and trophy case. Williams to battle 'street fighter' Andreescu in U.S. Open final

The U.S. Open final on Saturday will have the feel of a street fight when two of the most powerful players in the women's game exchange blows on the sport's biggest stage with Grand Slam glory on the line. While the 37-year-old Serena Williams and her opponent, the upstart Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, could hardly be more different in terms of the depth of their experience, their styles are a near mirror image. Scotland's MacIntyre takes halfway lead at European Open

Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to take a four-stroke advantage after the second round of the European Open in Hamburg on Friday. In a remarkable display of both driving and putting, MacIntyre carded seven birdies at Green Eagle Golf Course to move to 11-under overall heading into the weekend. Markle expected among A-list attendees at U.S. Open final: reports

Tennis royalty will meet British royalty at the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday, with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife to Prince Harry, attending in support of good friend Serena Williams, according to media reports. Williams, who was one of the celebrity attendees at Markle's star-studded royal wedding last year, is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title in the final at Flushing Meadows against Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Bears, Nagy search for remedy after 'ridiculous' opener

On the optimistic side, Matt Nagy has 10 days to evaluate and implement a fix for an ailing offense after the Chicago Bears put up three points in what the second-year head coach termed a "ridiculous" showing Thursday against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the opener 10-3 at Soldier Field. Lyles seals sprint double before world championships

American Noah Lyles completed a sprint double with victory in the 200 metres at the Diamond League finals on Friday to add to last week's 100 title before he seeks to be crowned world champion for the first time later this month. In the last major meeting before the world championships in Doha starting on Sept. 27, Britain's Dina Asher-Smith also put down a marker with victory in the women's 100 metres. Medvedev grinds out win over Dimitrov to reach US Open final

Daniil Medvedev will play for a first Grand Slam title after grinding out a 7-6(5) 6-4 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in their U.S. Open semi-final on Friday. Medvedev has had a complicated relationship with the Flushing Meadows crowds, who cast him as a U.S. Open bad boy following some on-court antics, but the fifth-seeded Russian has been as good as gold where it matters -- on the scoreboard.

