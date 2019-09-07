Venezuela's Rojas leaps to second-longest triple jump of all time

Madrid, Sept 7 (AFP) Reigning world champion Yulimar Rojas soared to the second longest triple jump of all-time by managing 15.41 metres at the Andujar athletics meeting. The Venezuelan was just nine centimetres short of the long-standing women's world record of 15.50m set by Ukrainian Inessa Kravets in Gothenburg in 1995.

Her effort is also the South American record and 30cm longer than her previous personal best of 15.11m set at the Pan-American Games in Lima last month, when she won gold. Rojas' rivals, including Colombian star Caterine Ibarguen, will now be aware of the scale of the task facing them in the world championships in Doha which start later this month.

It was also a strong comeback for the 23-year-old after her shock loss in the Diamond League last week in Zurich when she finished second to Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts. (AFP) ATK ATK

