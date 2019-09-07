Alonso, Mets walk past Phillies in ninth

Pete Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the New York Mets a dramatic 5-4 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. RBI singles by Alonso and Wilson Ramos in the eighth gave the Mets a 4-2 lead, setting the stage for closer Edwin Diaz to finish the game in the ninth. However, the Phillies, who played most of the game without star Bryce Harper, rallied to tie on J.T. Realmuto's two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

The Phillies lost Harper in the third inning to what the team announced was a right hand contusion. Harper was hit by a Steven Matz pitch that went up and in and almost struck Harper in the face. In the bottom of the ninth, Mike Morin (1-2) retired the first two batters before Juan Lagares and J.D. Davis singled. Nick Vincent hit Jeff McNeil with a pitch to bring up Alonso, who took a 3-2 cutter for the winning walk.

"I just learned from that 2-0 pitch," Alonso said after collecting his 107th RBI of the season. "I just love to compete and I love to win and that's it." The Mets put runners on first and second with one out in the eighth against Phillies reliever Blake Parker. Pinch runner Sam Haggerty scored from second on Alonso's hit off Hector Neris, and Ramos had a two-out RBI single to drive in McNeil for an insurance run.

The embattled Diaz (2-7) then blew another save opportunity, his seventh this season and second in his past two appearances. However, he wound up with the win. Both teams are 72-68, four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second National League wild card.

Mets starter Matz pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Phillies starter Zac Eflin threw five innings and allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Juan Segura had three hits for the Phillies, who got three RBIs from Realmuto.

--Field Level Media

