Rafa Nadal moved to the brink of a 19th career Grand Slam title on Friday by beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6(6) 6-4 6-1 to reach the U.S. Open final. Nadal put pressure on the underdog Italian's serve from the start but Berrettini saved six break points to set up a first set tie breaker. More doubles history for Cabal and Farah with U.S. Open win

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah became the first Colombians to win the U.S. Open men's doubles title on Friday, easing past Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-5 to underscore their status as tennis's dominant partnership. Just weeks after becoming the first Colombians to win a Grand Slam doubles title with an epic five-set victory at Wimbledon, Cabal and Farah were celebrating again after handing the Spanish/Argentine duo their first ever defeat. Report: Raiders WR Brown issues 'emotional apology,' might play Monday

Wide receiver Antonio Brown approached Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock while he was watching practice to initiate the exchange that led to the men being physically separated on Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported Friday. According to ESPN, Brown was flanked by the team's captains on Friday morning when he opened a team meeting with an "emotional apology." Nadal and Williams headline party for all ages at U.S. Open

There will be something for every age at the U.S. Open this weekend with golden oldies Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams looking for more U.S. Open Grand Slam glory and Daniil Medvedev and teenager Bianca Andreescu poised to usher in a new era. Nadal booked his place in a fifth U.S. Open final in familiar fashion on Saturday, out-muscling big-hitting Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6(6) 6-4 6-1 to set up an intriguing Sunday showdown against Russian villain Medvedev, who seems to have as many weapons in his tennis arsenal as personalities. Williams to battle 'street fighter' Andreescu in U.S. Open final

The U.S. Open final on Saturday will have the feel of a street fight when two of the most powerful players in the women's game exchange blows on the sport's biggest stage with Grand Slam glory on the line. While the 37-year-old Serena Williams and her opponent, the upstart Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, could hardly be more different in terms of the depth of their experience, their styles are a near mirror image. Scotland's MacIntyre takes halfway lead at European Open

Scottish rookie Robert MacIntyre fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to take a four-stroke advantage after the second round of the European Open in Hamburg on Friday. In a remarkable display of both driving and putting, MacIntyre carded seven birdies at Green Eagle Golf Course to move to 11-under overall heading into the weekend. Markle expected among A-list attendees at U.S. Open final: reports

Tennis royalty will meet British royalty at the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday, with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and wife to Prince Harry, attending in support of good friend Serena Williams, according to media reports. Williams, who was one of the celebrity attendees at Markle's star-studded royal wedding last year, is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title in the final at Flushing Meadows against Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Soccer: Mexico crush United States as substitutes prove their worth

A first-half goal from Javier Hernandez and late strikes from substitutes Erick Gutierrez and Uriel Antuna gave Mexico a comprehensive 3-0 win over the United States in a friendly match in New Jersey on Friday. The two sides renewed North America's fiercest footballing rivalry just two months after Mexico beat the United States in the final of the Gold Cup and Mexico once again were the dominant side. Lyles seals sprint double before world championships

American Noah Lyles completed a sprint double with victory in the 200 metres at the Diamond League finals on Friday to add to last week's 100 title before he seeks to be crowned world champion for the first time later this month. In the last major meeting before the world championships in Doha starting on Sept. 27, Britain's Dina Asher-Smith also put down a marker with victory in the women's 100 metres. Medvedev contains demons to beat Dimitrov and reach U.S. Open final

Love him or hate him, Daniil Medvedev will play for a first Grand Slam title after grinding out a 7-6(5) 6-4 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov at the U.S. Open on Friday. Medvedev has a complicated relationship with the Flushing Meadows crowds, who have cast him as a U.S. Open bad boy due to his on-court antics, but the fifth seeded Russian has been as good as gold where it matters -- on the scoreboard.

