REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

There will be something for every age at the U.S. Open this weekend with golden oldies Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams looking for more U.S. Open Grand Slam glory and Daniil Medvedev and teenager Bianca Andreescu poised to usher in a new era.

US-BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/

MLB roundup: Pollock belts 3 homers in Dodgers' loss Mauricio Dubon hit a home run and Jeff Samardzija went six solid innings as the visiting San Francisco Giants topped the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

US-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-BRUSSELS/ Lyles seals sprint double before world championships

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - American Noah Lyles completed a sprint double with victory in the 200 meters at the Diamond League finals on Friday to add to last week's 100 titles before he seeks to be crowned world champion for the first time later this month.

UPCOMING SPORTS

BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ESP-SRB/REPORT (PIX) Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Spain v Serbia

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Spain v Serbia - Wuhan Sports Center. The match report will include highlights of the day's other games. 8 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX) Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia

England play Australia in the fourth test 8 Sep

CYCLING-BRITAIN/ Cycling - Tour of Britain

Stage two from Kelso to Kelso 8 Sep

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV) Cycling - Vuelta an Espana

Stage 15 of the Vuelta an Espana is a 154.4km mountain stage from Tineo to Santuario del Acebo. 8 Sep 07:18 ET / 11:18 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - European Open

Final-round coverage of the European Open in Hamburg. 8 Sep

MMA-UFC-UFC242/ (PIX) Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 242 Abu Dhabi

The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi hosts UFC 242 - the headline fight is between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier 7 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix

Action from the Italian Grand Prix. 8 Sep 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-CAN-USA/ Rugby Union - World Cup warm-up - Canada v United States

Canada host the United States Eagles at BC Place in a final warm-up before both teams head off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. 7 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/ Rugby - Currie Cup final

Thew outcome of this year's Currie Cup -- South Africa's domestic rugby championship a down of the oldest trophies in the game -- will be settled in Bloemfontein when the Cheetahs host the Golden Lions. 7 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur to get the Women's Super League season underway, and we will also wrap the first round of games. 8 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-ENG-BGR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England v Bulgaria

England host Bulgaria in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. We will also wrap up the other fixtures. 7 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-ESP-FRO/PREVIEW Soccer - Euro 2020 qualifiers - Spain - Ramos set to become Spain's all-time appearance maker

Spain captain Sergio Ramos is set to equal Iker Casillas' all-time record of 167 appearances for the national team when his side take on the Faroe Islands on Sunday. 7 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-FRA-ALB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Albania

We will wrap up all Euro 2020 qualifying Group H action. 7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-LTU-UKR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Lithuania v Ukraine

Lithuania plays Ukraine in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 7 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-EURO-SRB-POR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Serbia v Portugal

Serbia plays Portugal in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers. 7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-WOMEN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - Women's Primera Division - Barcelona vs CD Tacon

Barcelona's women's team begin their league campaign against promoted CD Tacon, who have been absorbed by Real Madrid. 7 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Serena Williams plays Bianca Andreescu in the women's U.S. Open final. Meghan Markle will be present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as Williams attempts to equal Margaret Court's grand slam record at the fourth time of asking. 7 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)