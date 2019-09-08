REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Saturday, defeating Taiwan's Chan Hao-Ching and New Zealand's Michael Venus in straight sets under sunny skies at Arthur Ashe Stadium. FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-LANGER

Dolphins to honor Langer with decal The Miami Dolphins will honor the memory of Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer with a decal on their helmets this season.

TENNIS-USOPEN-PREVIEW Nadal and Williams headline party for all ages at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - There will be something for every age at the U.S. Open this weekend with golden oldies Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams looking for more U.S. Open Grand Slam glory and Daniil Medvedev and teenager Bianca Andreescu poised to usher in a new era. SPORTS BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-ESP-SRB/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Spain v Serbia Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Spain v Serbia - Wuhan Sports Center. The match report will include highlights of the day's other games.

8 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX)

Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Fourth Test - England v Australia England play Australia in the fourth test

8 Sep CYCLING-BRITAIN/

Cycling - Tour of Britain Stage two from Kelso to Kelso

8 Sep CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana Stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 154.4km mountain stage from Tineo to Santuario del Acebo.

8 Sep 07:18 ET / 11:18 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - European Open Final round coverage of the European Open in Hamburg.

8 Sep MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Italian Grand Prix Action from the Italian Grand Prix.

8 Sep 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-CAN-USA/

Rugby Union - World Cup warm-up - Canada v United States Canada host the United States Eagles at BC Place in a final warm-up before both teams head off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

7 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA (PIX) (TV)

Argentina’s Maradona coaches Gimnasia & Esgrima World Cup winner Diego Maradona kicks off first training of Argentina's Gimnasia y Esgrima in a session opened to fans and media. After the training the authorities of the soccer team make the official presentation of Maradona.

8 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Women’s Super League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur to get the Women's Super League season underway, and we will also wrap the first round of games.

8 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FRA-ALB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Albania We will wrap up all Euro 2020 qualifying Group H action.

7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NIR-GER/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Germany news conference & training Germany prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland in Belfast. We cover their pre-game press conference.

8 Sep 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-SRB-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Serbia v Portugal Serbia play Portugal in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

7 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Serena Williams plays Bianca Andreescu in the women's U.S. Open final. Meghan Markle will be present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as Williams attempts to equal Margaret Court's grand slam record at the fourth time of asking.

7 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

