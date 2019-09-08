International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Soccer-Coman double helps France beat Albania to stay top of Group H

Reuters
Updated: 08-09-2019 02:19 IST
Soccer-Coman double helps France beat Albania to stay top of Group H

The world champions, who conceded a late penalty converted by Sokol Cikalleshi, have 12 points from five games in Group H and lead second-placed Turkey on goal difference after they beat Andorra 1-0 with a last-gasp Ozan Tufan goal. Image Credit: Wikimedia

France stayed in command of their Euro 2020 qualifying group as Kingsley Coman's double and goals from Olivier Giroud and debutant Jonathan Ikone earned them a 4-1 home win against Albania on Saturday. The world champions, who conceded a late penalty converted by Sokol Cikalleshi, have 12 points from five games in Group H and lead second-placed Turkey on goal difference after they beat Andorra 1-0 with a last-gasp Ozan Tufan goal.

Iceland is third, also on 12 points, after claiming a routine 3-0 victory against Moldova. France next faces Andorra at the Stade de France on Tuesday when Albania take on Iceland and Turkey travel to Moldova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Albania
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019