Soccer-Coman double helps France beat Albania to stay top of Group H

France stayed in command of their Euro 2020 qualifying group as Kingsley Coman's double and goals from Olivier Giroud and debutant Jonathan Ikone earned them a 4-1 home win against Albania on Saturday. The world champions, who conceded a late penalty converted by Sokol Cikalleshi, have 12 points from five games in Group H and lead second-placed Turkey on goal difference after they beat Andorra 1-0 with a last-gasp Ozan Tufan goal.

Iceland is third, also on 12 points, after claiming a routine 3-0 victory against Moldova. France next faces Andorra at the Stade de France on Tuesday when Albania take on Iceland and Turkey travel to Moldova.

