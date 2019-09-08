International Development News
Development News Edition
Cricket-Australia retain Ashes after victory at Old Trafford

Reuters
Updated: 08-09-2019 22:56 IST
The main early resistance from England came from Joe Denly who made 53 from 123 balls and Jos Buttler, who lasted 111 balls for his 34. Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs at Old Trafford on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the series with just one test remaining. England, who resumed the day on 18-2, were bowled out for 197 on the final day with Australia seamer Pat Cummins taking four wickets.

The main early resistance from England came from Joe Denly who made 53 from 123 balls and Jos Buttler, who lasted 111 balls for his 34. England's hopes of an unlikely escape-act rose when Jack Leach and Craig Overton batted for over an hour before Australia finally picked up the two wickets needed to ensure they cannot lose the series.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
