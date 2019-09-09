Rams S Weddle exits with head injury

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle left with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter with a head injury in Sunday's game with the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C. Weddle, in his first season with Los Angeles, took a knee to a head as leaping Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey tried to make a play.

Weddle stayed on the ground as he was attended to for a couple of minutes. He left the field on the back of a cart, and the team announced he suffered a head laceration. Weddle was involved in four first-quarter tackles.

--Field Level Media

