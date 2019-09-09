Chargers K Badgley ruled out against Colts

International Development News
Updated: 09-09-2019 00:40 IST
In his absence, punter Ty Long will handle all kicking duties, with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor serving as the holder. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley will not play Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers declared him out with a strained right groin. He sustained the injury on Friday in practice.

In his absence, punter Ty Long will handle all kicking duties, with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor serving as the holder. In 2018, Badgley made 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and converted 27 of 28 extra-point tries.

