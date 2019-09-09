Seahawks DE Ansah inactive for opener

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury. Ansah had offseason shoulder surgery and was listed on the team's Friday injury report as questionable due to the shoulder. He also suffered a groin injury earlier in training camp.

Ansah, 30, is in his first season with the Seahawks after signing as a free agent in May. Recently acquired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will make his Seattle debut. He is expected to receive limited action as he is still learning the scheme, participating in just four practices since trade with the Houston Texans.

As expected, standout wideout A.J. Green is one of the Bengals' inactives. He is battling an ankle injury and could miss the entire month of September. --Field Level Media

