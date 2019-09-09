Sports News Summary: Nadal defies inspired Medvedev in five-set epic to win U.S. Open

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal defies inspired Medvedev in a five-set epic to win U.S. Open

Rafa Nadal survived a heroic Daniil Medvedev fightback to claim an epic 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 win and a fourth U.S. Open title on Sunday, moving within one Grand Slam crown of matching Roger Federer's record of 20. A routine end to the Flushing Meadows fortnight looked on the cards when Nadal, already two sets up, broke for a 3-2 lead over the tall Russian in the third with the 19th Grand Slam title apparently in the bag. Big loss has Dolphins' players wanting out

Whether the Miami Dolphins lost their season opener by 49 points because they had a bad week, or because the front office is resigned to losing as part of a rebuilding phase, multiple players reportedly want out -- now. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, citing "a league source with knowledge of the situation," reported Sunday that some players wasted little time after their 59-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in ordering their agents to get them traded elsewhere. NFL roundup: Patriots begin title defense with rout of Steelers

Seemingly ageless Tom Brady passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the New England Patriots toppled the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3. The Patriots (1-0) held a pregame celebration for their Super Bowl championship, then began defense of that title in strong style. Browns memorialize QB Graham with a statue

Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was honored with a statue at FirstEnergy Stadium. The 11-foot-tall statue of the quarterback was unveiled Saturday. Chiefs WR Hill hospitalized with a shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury and didn't return. Hill's injury was severe enough for him to be sent to a Jacksonville-area hospital and be treated by the trauma department, the Chiefs said. Red Sox fire team president Dombrowski

Less than a season after the Boston Red Sox wrapped up the 2018 World Series, team president Dave Dombrowski has been fired, the team announced late Sunday night. Eddie Romero, the assistant general manager, will take the reins as head of baseball operations. Jaguars' Jack ejected after throwing punch

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson. It appeared Jack also went after an official while being held back by a teammate. Spain brush aside Serbia, Argentina thump Poland

Spain secured their fifth successive win of the World Cup with an impressive 81-69 defeat of Serbia and Argentina matched them with a 91-65 rout of Poland on Sunday. All four sides had booked their quarter-final spots with a match to spare and the results mean that Spain will face Poland and Serbia lock horns with Argentina for places in the semi-finals. Mertens and Sabalenka win first Grand Slam title at U.S. Open

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won their first career Grand Slam title with a hard-fought 7-5 7-5 win over Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open doubles final on Sunday. The match ended in dramatic fashion when both Mertens and Sabalenka were drawn into the net and Barty sent a lob over both their heads. Astros' Springer to return from a concussion

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer will be back in the lineup on Sunday after missing three games because of a concussion. The All-Star is slated to lead off and play right field against the Seattle Mariners.

Also Read: Severino's 1st grand slam lifts Orioles over Rays

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)