Melbourne Renegades sign England's Tammy Beaumont for upcoming WBBL

Melbourne Renegades on Monday confirmed that England batter Tammy Beaumont has been signed for the upcoming edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Beaumont will replace Kiwi player Amy Satterthwaite.

"I am thrilled to be heading back to the Big Bash. I have played against a lot of the talent in the Renegades line-up so it will be nice to be playing alongside them this time," Beaumont said in an official statement. "The Renegades are a side on the rise and the Big Bash is such a tough competition so I am looking forward to testing myself against some of the best players in the world," she added.

Earlier, Satterthwaite announced her pregnancy due to which she will be missing the tournament. Beaumont previously represented Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL. The top-order batswoman has amassed almost 3,500 international runs across 144 games for England.

She was a part of the England Ashes squad earlier this year and managed to score 114 runs against Australia in the second ODI. "We are happy with how our roster has come together for the season ahead. We're excited to bring some fresh faces into the squad and set ourselves up to up to be challengers for the title this season," Renegades coach Coyle said.

"Tammy has made a real impact on international cricket and we are pleased to have her on board. While Amy Satterthwaite won't be available to play, we will still benefit from her knowledge in our coaching and preparation," he added. The side has also signed former Melbourne Stars all-rounder Makinley Blows, ex-Sydney Sixers bowler Carly Leeson and Victorian squad member Courtney Neale, while Erica Kershaw and Courtney Webb have re-signed for the club.

Renegades final squad for the tournament: Tammy Beaumont, Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Danni Wyatt. The WBBL season will commence from October 18 this year and the final will be played at the North Sydney Oval on October 18.

Renegades will play their first match against Adelaide Strikers on October 19. Each team will play 14 matches in the WBBL tournament, and the top four teams in the group stage will progress to the semi-finals. (ANI)

