Zambia 7s Rugby gets new champions in name of Spartans

The Zambia International 7s Rugby tournament which kicked off on Friday 6th and ended on Saturday 7th September 2019 at The Arena has got new champions in the name of Spartans.
The Botswana based youthful Team (dislodged defending 2-time champions Zambia) made their intentions known from the first game by beating fellow visitors Lesotho with a 40:00 scoreline, beat Zambia Lechwe 29:00, beat Zimbabwe 15:05 and concluded day one by beating Sherminators 31:05.
The other fixtures and results were as follows...
DAY ONE RESULTS:
Zambia Nkwazi 33-05 President's Select
Zimbabwe 07-12 Zambia Lechwe
Namibia 53-00 Malawi
Spartans 40-07 Lesotho
Zambia Nkwazi 24-10 Namibia
Spartans 29-10 Zambia Lechwe
Botswana 41-00 Malawi
Lesotho 15-15 Sherminators
Zimbabwe 05-15 Spartans
Namibia 17-12 Botswana
Malawi 00-29 President's Select
Sherminators 17-14 Zambia Lechwe
Zambia Nkwazi 38-14 Botswana
Zimbabwe 33-10 Lesotho
Spartans 31-05 Sherminators
Namibia 35-05 President's Select
DAY TWO RESULTS:
Zambia Nkwazi 48-00 Malawi
Zimbabwe 22-05 Sherminators
Botswana 14-40 President's Select
Lesotho 00-22 Zambia Lechwe
SEMI FINALS:
President's Select 22-19 Sherminators
Zambia Lechwe 24-17 Botswana
Zimbabwe 17-14 Zambia Nkwazi
9th & 10th PLACE PLAY-OFF:
Malawi 05-38 Lesotho
SHIELD FINAL:
Sherminators 31-07 Botswana
BOWL FINAL: President's Select 10-26 Zambia Lechwe
PLATE FINAL:
Zambia Nkwazi 21-26 Namibia
CUP FINAL:
Spartans 14-26 Zimbabwe
The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU.rugby) in partnership with the RGSM management congratulates the winner and appreciates all the teams who participated in the tournament.
(With Inputs from APO)