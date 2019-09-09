Zambia 7s Rugby gets new champions in name of Spartans

The Zambia International 7s Rugby tournament which kicked off on Friday 6th and ended on Saturday 7th September 2019 at The Arena has got new champions in the name of Spartans.

The Botswana based youthful Team (dislodged defending 2-time champions Zambia) made their intentions known from the first game by beating fellow visitors Lesotho with a 40:00 scoreline, beat Zambia Lechwe 29:00, beat Zimbabwe 15:05 and concluded day one by beating Sherminators 31:05.

The other fixtures and results were as follows...

DAY ONE RESULTS:

Zambia Nkwazi 33-05 President's Select

Zimbabwe 07-12 Zambia Lechwe

Namibia 53-00 Malawi

Spartans 40-07 Lesotho

Zambia Nkwazi 24-10 Namibia

Spartans 29-10 Zambia Lechwe

Botswana 41-00 Malawi

Lesotho 15-15 Sherminators

Zimbabwe 05-15 Spartans

Namibia 17-12 Botswana

Malawi 00-29 President's Select

Sherminators 17-14 Zambia Lechwe

Zambia Nkwazi 38-14 Botswana

Zimbabwe 33-10 Lesotho

Spartans 31-05 Sherminators

Namibia 35-05 President's Select

DAY TWO RESULTS:

Zambia Nkwazi 48-00 Malawi

Zimbabwe 22-05 Sherminators

Botswana 14-40 President's Select

Lesotho 00-22 Zambia Lechwe

SEMI FINALS:

President's Select 22-19 Sherminators

Zambia Lechwe 24-17 Botswana

Zimbabwe 17-14 Zambia Nkwazi

9th & 10th PLACE PLAY-OFF:

Malawi 05-38 Lesotho

SHIELD FINAL:

Sherminators 31-07 Botswana

BOWL FINAL: President's Select 10-26 Zambia Lechwe

PLATE FINAL:

Zambia Nkwazi 21-26 Namibia

CUP FINAL:

Spartans 14-26 Zimbabwe

The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU.rugby) in partnership with the RGSM management congratulates the winner and appreciates all the teams who participated in the tournament.

(With Inputs from APO)