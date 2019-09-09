Sub-jr football tourney: Dengue rules out 2 Maha players

Two Maharashtra sub-junior football team players are down with dengue, ruling them out of the remaining matches of the national tournament being held in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Six players of the Maharashtra sub-junior football team were on Saturday ruled out of their national championship match against Daman and Diu as they were suspected to be suffering from dengue.

An official with the Maharashtra team confirmed to PTI on Monday that two members of the squad were suffering from dengue while two others, who were suffering from viral fever, have recovered. "Another two players were suffering from malaria and they are on the path to recovery. However, a final decision on the participation of the players who had suffered from malaria and viral fever will be taken later," the official said.

He said none of the boys have returned to their home state. The competition is organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Maharashtra play their next and last game against Gujarat on September 12 (Thursday)..

