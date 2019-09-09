Ten Sri Lankans opt out of Pakistan tour over security fears

Colombo, Sep 9 (AFP) Ten Sri Lankan players, including T20 skipper Lasith Malinga and former captains Angelo Mathews and Thisara Perera, pulled out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan citing security concerns, officials said Monday. The Sri Lanka Cricket board said players in a preliminary squad were briefed on security arrangements for the six-match limited over series starting September 27 and the 10 players "chose to stay away". AFP

