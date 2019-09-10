FACTBOX-Rugby-World Cup-Scotland

Factbox on the Scotland squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, where they will compete in Pool A: SCOTLAND

World ranking: 7 Coach: Gregor Townsend (Scotland)

Captain: Stuart McInally Squad:

Forwards - John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Fraser Brown, Scott Cummings, Allan Dell, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Jamie Ritchie, Blade Thomson, Ben Toolis, George Turner, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson Backs - Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Adam Hastings, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Pete Horne, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Ali Price, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor

WORLD CUP RECORD W - 22, L - 15, D - 1

Tournaments: 8 Last World Cup: Quarter-finals (2015)

Best finish: Fourth place (1991) WORLD CUP POOL A FIXTURES

Sept 22 Ireland v Scotland Yokohama Sept 30 Scotland v Samoa Kobe

Oct 9 Scotland v Russia Fukuroi Oct 13 Japan v Scotland Yokohama

RESULTS IN 2019 Feb 2 Scotland 33-20 Italy

Feb 9 Scotland 13-22 Ireland Feb 23 France 27-10 Scotland

Mar 9 Scotland 11-18 Wales Mar 16 England 38-38 Scotland

Aug 17 France 32-3 Scotland Aug 24 Scotland 17-14 France

Aug 31 Georgia 10-44 Scotland Sep 6 Scotland 36-9 Georgia

