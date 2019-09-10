Sports News Summary: Barty first to qualify for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Barty first to qualify for WTA Finals in Shenzhen

World number one Ash Barty has become the first player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, the WTA Tour has said. The 23-year-old, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open this year, will be making her singles debut in the Oct. 27-Nov. 3 Finals, which offer $14 million in prize money. MLB notebook: Ortiz throws out 1st pitch at Fenway

Red Sox legend David Ortiz, in his first public appearance three months after being shot in the back in the Dominican Republic, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Monday night's game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston. Ortiz came out of the dugout to a standing ovation, then delivered the pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek. "First of all, I want to thank God for giving me a second opportunity in my life to be here with all of you," Ortiz said, addressing the crowd. Andreescu 'not done yet' after Grand Slam breakthrough

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, who upstaged tennis great Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final to win her maiden Grand Slam title, said she was not done yet during a whirlwind media tour on Monday. Since claiming the title in her U.S. Open main draw debut, Andreescu has had a trophy photoshoot atop Rockefeller Center and appeared on several U.S. morning shows in New York to discuss her breakthrough win. College football notebook: Swann resigns as USC AD

Lynn Swann resigned as athletic director at Southern California, the university announced Monday after reports began to surface within the Los Angeles media. In a story posted to the USC website, university president Carol Folt said through a statement that Dave Roberts, her special adviser, will handle Swann's duties as the interim AD before a permanent replacement is hired. Trout day-to-day after minor foot procedure

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is day-to-day after he underwent a cryoablation procedure to treat a neuroma in his right foot on Monday. Trout, 28, left Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning, and did not start Saturday or Sunday. He did appear as a pinch hitter Saturday, but was replaced after being intentionally walked. NFL notebook: Chiefs' Hill won't need surgery

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill could miss several weeks with a sternoclavicular joint injury but surgery is not necessary. The Chiefs ruled out surgery on Sunday night. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further testing on what the Chiefs described as a "medical issue" because of the posterior nature of the injury. No. 20 Washington State visits Houston as coaches reunite

Coach Mike Leach makes his return to the Lone Star State when No. 20 Washington State travels to Houston, where protege Dana Holgorsen awaits on the opposite sideline in the Battle of the Cougars on Friday night. Holgorsen played wide receiver under Leach at Iowa Wesleyan and coached on Leach's staff at Texas Tech. MLB roundup: Astros bash 7 homers, hammer A's

Houston battered Oakland pitching for 11 runs on 12 hits -- six of them home runs -- in the first two innings as the Astros hammered the visiting Athletics 15-0 to set a franchise record for home wins on Monday night. Robinson Chirinos went 3-for-4, crushed a pair of home runs and drove in a career-high-tying six runs to help the Astros match their club record with seven homers in a game. U.S. Soccer chief executive Flynn to step down next week

Longtime U.S. Soccer Chief Executive and Secretary General Dan Flynn, who is credited with turning around the finances of the federation, will step down from his position on Sept. 16, the governing body said on Monday. Flynn, 64, came aboard as U.S. Soccer's chief executive in 2000 when it was struggling financially and went on to overhaul the federation's business framework which ultimately helped grow a substantial reserve for future endeavors. Brady: Team will come first with Brown aboard

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and newly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown began their crash course in chemistry building on Monday, and Brady says he came away impressed that Brown "is into doing what's in the best interest for the team." Brown spent nine years starring for the Pittsburgh Steelers before forcing a trade to the Oakland Raiders, only to be released on Saturday after a series of squabbles with the team.

