Sports Highlights at 5 PM

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Day 2 of the first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League. *Report of football World Cup qualifier between India and Qatar.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-PCI-SUSPENSION Sports Ministry de-recognises PCI for Sports Code violation

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has de-recognised the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), citing violation of the National Sports Code in the body's decision to sack President Rao Inderjit Singh.

SPO-MSK-ROHIT Rohit as Test opener can definitely be considered, Rahul's form a concern: MSK Prasad

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Selection committee chairman MSK Prasad has hinted that Rohit Sharma can be accommodated into the Indian Test playing XI in the opening slot at a time when K L Rahul's form has become a "cause of concern".

SPO-BCCI-APPLICATIONS BCCI seeks performance analyst for Indian women's team

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The BCCI has invited applications for the position of performance analyst with the Indian women's cricket team.

SPO-ICC-RANKINGS Smith maintains lead over Kohli in ICC Test rankings

Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI) Steve Smith and Pat Cummins on Tuesday consolidated their positions at the top of the ICC rankings after helping Australia score a 185-run victory over England in the fourth Test in Manchester to retain The Ashes.

SPO-SHASTRI Difference of opinion cannot be seen as conflict: Shastri on alleged Kohli-Rohit rift

Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI) Difference of opinion cannot be construed as conflict, said India head coach Ravi Shastri as he sought to play down the speculation of a rift between captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma.

