Reports: Texans extend C Martin three years, $33M

The Houston Texans and center Nick Martin agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension, according to multiple reports Tuesday. The deal includes $18.35 million in guaranteed money, according to multiple outlets. The $11 million average puts Martin just shy of the league's highest-paid center, as Rodney Hudson averages $11.25 million annually on his new deal.

Martin, 26, has started all 31 games he has played in since the start of 2017 after missing his entire rookie campaign due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He has allowed just 3.5 sacks and committed only four penalties over that span, according to STATS LLC. The younger brother of Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, Nick Martin was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016.

He was set to become a free agent in March and was due $1.1 million in salary this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)